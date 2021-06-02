Morphosys AG is to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., financed by gambling a huge chunk of its income on the U.S. firm’s BET inhibitor pipeline drug – an approach that has to date produced mixed results in cancer. The deal has been bankrolled by an up-front payment from Royalty Pharma plc, which will pay more than $2 billion to Morphosys in return for all the German company’s royalties on Tremfya (guselkumab), the inflammatory diseases drug it licensed to Johnson & Johnson’s pharma unit, Janssen, of Beerse, Belgium. Royalty Pharma also gains rights to royalties on future sales of several drugs currently in development.

Scynexis wins FDA approval for new yeast infection drug, Brexafemme

Following a priority review, Scynexis Inc.'s oral antifungal, Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), has won FDA approval for the treatment of vaginal yeast infections, also known as vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The one-day oral treatment, which kills a broad range of Candida species, including azole-resistant strains, represents the first approved drug in a new antifungal class in more than 20 years as well as being Scynexis’ first commercial product. The company estimates U.S. peak annual sales of $400 million to $600 million in VVC. Company shares (NASDAQ:SCYX) fell 11.9% to $8.78 by midday.

Protalix shares drop after releasing phase III data in Fabry

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc. is seeing its shares dip after releasing initial top-line data from an interim analysis of the phase III Balance clinical trial of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) to treat Fabry disease. The 24–month, randomized, double-blind, active control study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of 1 mg/kg of PRX–102 dosed every two weeks compared to agalsidase beta (Fabrazyme). Two of the study’s 78 patients dropped out because of treatment emergent adverse events and one of them left because of a related adverse event. Data showed the confidence interval’s lower boundary for the mean difference between the two treatments was below the non-inferiority margin pre-specified for the interim analysis in the intent to treat analysis set and above the limit in the per protocol analysis set. The Carmiel, Israel, company stock (NYSE:PLX) had slipped 13% at midday.

A green light for AD therapy could give sector a major boost

Public biopharmaceutical companies did manage to attract some investors off the sidelines in May with medical conference season getting into full gear. However, it was generally another lackluster month with the Nasdaq Biotech index dropping 2% in the period in contrast to the broader markets with the Dow Jones Industrial Average growing by 2%. The sector, however, could get a significant boost in the next few days if the FDA gives the green light to Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd.’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy, aducanumab, a recombinant chimeric human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting beta-amyloid, that could be the first disease-modifying therapy for an indication that has seen no novel therapies approved in more than 15 years.

Kyowa Kirin, Amgen ink blockbuster deal for potential atopic dermatitis treatment

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. has partnered with Amgen Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK-4083, Kyowa Kirin’s anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody, for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis. Kyowa Kirin will receive a $400 million up-front payment, while milestone payments could add an additional $850 million. Significant royalty payments on future global sales could sweeten the blockbuster deal. The Tokyo-based company has yet to decide what it will do with the windfall.

Newco news: Investors Sineup for seed round to advance Transine’s RNA therapeutics

LONDON – In a sizeable seed round for a U.K. biotech, Transine Therapeutics Ltd. has raised £9.1 million (US$12.9 million) to take forward a novel method for up-regulating endogenous protein production using a naturally occurring class of long noncoding RNAs. Transine’s synthetic versions of these RNAs, called Sineups, bind to their target messenger RNA (mRNA), enhancing translation. That boosts protein expression by two- or threefold, the company said.

With an eye on the future, BARDA enters VC partnership

Borrowing a chapter from venture capitalists, the U.S.’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is partnering with the nonprofit Global Health Investment Corp. to accelerate the development and commercialization of medical technologies and products needed to respond to or prevent future pandemics and other public health emergencies. Through the BARDA Ventures partnership, BARDA will give the investment corporation at least $50 million over the next five years to launch a global health security fund with matching capital from other investors. The fund will invest in companies developing breakthrough technologies that will help the U.S. respond more effectively to public health threats.

HHS: No harm done yet, so suit challenging importation premature

A pharma industry lawsuit filed last year to stop a federal rule allowing certain drugs to be imported from Canada should be dismissed because no drug companies have been harmed yet, nor are they likely to be any time soon, the Biden administration said in a motion seeking dismissal of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) suit. Before a state can import the drugs under the rule, it must submit a Section 804 Importation Program (SIP) to the FDA for approval. Two SIP proposals have been submitted, but the FDA has set no timeline for making a decision. “Thus, the possible future injuries to plaintiffs’ members are overly speculative and not imminent,” according to the motion filed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

