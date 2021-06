Scynexis wins FDA approval for new yeast infection drug, Brexafemme

Following a priority review, Scynexis Inc.'s oral antifungal, Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), has won FDA approval for the treatment of vaginal yeast infections, also known as vulvovaginal candidiasis. The one-day oral treatment, which kills a broad range of Candida species, including azole-resistant strains, represents the first approved drug in a new antifungal class in more than 20 years as well as being Scynexis’ first commercial product.