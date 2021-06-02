BioWorld - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Protalix shares drop after releasing phase III data in Fabry

June 2, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc. saw shares dip after releasing initial top-line data from an interim analysis of the phase III Balance clinical trial of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) to treat Fabry disease. The 24-month, randomized, double-blind, active control study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of 1 mg/kg of PRX-102 dosed every two weeks compared to agalsidase beta (Fabrazyme). Two of the study’s 78 patients dropped out because of treatment emergent adverse events and one left because of a related adverse event.
