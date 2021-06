Esco Lifesciences Group raises $200M in series A round

Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd. has closed what it claims to be the largest private fundraising round by an Asia-based life sciences tools company. The Singapore-headquartered life sciences product company raised $200 million in an oversubscribed series A and crossover round. The financing was led by Vivo Capital and Novo Holdings A/S, with participation from new investors, including China Investment Corp. and Singapore-based global investor EDBI.