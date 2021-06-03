Micurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has won marketing approval from China's NMPA for its lead antibacterial, contezolid, for treating adults with complicated skin and soft tissue infection, marking the first NDA for the Shanghai drugmaker. Set to be marketed as Youxitai in China, Micurx discovered the new-generation oral oxazolidinone antibiotic, developing it over 12 years. It’s designed to treat multidrug-resistant gram-positive bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci.

Vasopharm pins hopes on subgroup analysis as ronopterin misses primary endpoint in phase III TBI trial

DUBLIN – Ronopterin (VAS-203) failed to meet the primary endpoint of a phase III trial in traumatic brain injury (TBI), but developer Vasopharm GmbH is nevertheless convinced that it has an active drug on its hands. It has also received backing from the study’s data monitoring committee, which has provided, Vasopharm said, a “positive benefit-risk assessment” on the basis of the efficacy signals detected and the drug’s known safety profile.

Stablix closes $63M series A for Dub remix of ubiquitin-proteasome system

Stablix Therapeutics Inc. has raised $63 million in series A funding to pioneer a novel class of small-molecule drugs, designed to selectively stabilize proteins that would otherwise undergo degradation in the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS). It represents what its founding investors consider the first company focused on inhibiting the UPS in a target-specific fashion.

Auris pivots to RNA-based therapy through Trasir Therapeutics buyout

DUBLIN – Auris Medical Holding Ltd., an early pioneer of targeted therapy for hearing disorders, is planning to exit the field and pivot into RNA-based therapeutics by acquiring a U.S. firm, Trasir Therapeutics Inc., which has developed an oligonucleotide delivery platform for delivery of short interfering RNA (siRNA) and other therapeutic payloads to sites outside the liver. The scale of the transaction is modest. It comprises the payment of 0.77 million shares in Auris, plus the assumption of cash outlays on the part of Trasir and a contingent share-based milestone payment. The deal has been valued at just $4.2 million in total, Thomas Meyer, founder, CEO and chairman of Hamilton, Bermuda-based Auris told BioWorld. But it provides a new lease of life for Auris, which has been dogged by its inability to spur investor interest.

Abbvie’s tax strategies under Senate microscope

Two weeks ago, it was a roasting by the House Oversight Committee over the pricing of Humira and Imbruvica. This week, Abbvie Inc. is facing an investigation by the Senate Finance Committee over its international tax practices. Despite being based in North Chicago and generating about 75% of its $46 billion in global revenue in the U.S., Abbvie “has consistently reported net losses in the U.S. and net income outside of the U.S.,” Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a June 2 letter to Abbvie CEO and Chairman Richard Gonzalez.

Novartis to file CAR T Kymriah in follicular lymphoma after phase II readout

Novartis AG’s CAR T therapy, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), is heading for a third indication after the Basel, Switzerland-based pharma announced supportive results from a pivotal phase II trial, lining it up to compete with Gilead Sciences Inc.’s rival, Yescarta. Novartis plans global filings in this third indication, which could add to Kymriah’s traction after a fairly slow start after its first approval in 2017: CAR Ts are manufactured from a patient’s own cells and the process is an expensive logistical challenge.

FTC puts rebate onus on drug manufacturers

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is turning the biopharma industry’s claim about rebates on its ear, saying the rebates paid to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and payers is oftentimes an anticompetitive tool drug companies use to maintain their U.S. market power. In congressional hearing after hearing on drug prices, the biopharma industry has attributed spiking drug prices to the increasing rebates companies have to pay PBMs for a preferred place on their formularies. But in a report to Congress on the rebates, the FTC puts the onus of “rebate walls” on drug companies, describing them as “an increasingly common anticompetitive behavior potentially distorting the U.S. biopharmaceutical market.”

