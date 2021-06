Vasopharm pins hopes on subgroup analysis as ronopterin misses primary endpoint in phase III TBI trial

DUBLIN – Ronopterin (VAS-203) failed to meet the primary endpoint of a phase III trial in traumatic brain injury (TBI), but developer Vasopharm GmbH is nevertheless convinced that it has an active drug on its hands. It has also received backing from the study’s data monitoring committee, which has provided, Vasopharm said, a “positive benefit-risk assessment” on the basis of the efficacy signals detected and the drug’s known safety profile.