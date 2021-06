Stablix closes $63M series A for Dub remix of ubiquitin-proteasome system

Stablix Therapeutics Inc. has raised $63 million in series A funding to pioneer a novel class of small-molecule drugs, designed to selectively stabilize proteins that would otherwise undergo degradation in the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS). It represents what its founding investors consider the first company focused on inhibiting the UPS in a target-specific fashion.