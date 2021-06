Auris pivots to RNA-based therapy through Trasir Therapeutics buyout

DUBLIN – Auris Medical Holding Ltd., an early pioneer of targeted therapy for hearing disorders, is planning to exit the field and pivot into RNA-based therapeutics by acquiring a U.S. firm, Trasir Therapeutics Inc., which has developed an oligonucleotide delivery platform for delivery of short interfering RNA and other therapeutic RNA payloads to sites outside the liver.