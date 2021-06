Abbvie the face of Senate tax probe

Two weeks ago, it was a grilling by the House Oversight Committee over the pricing of blockbuster drugs Humira and Imbruvica and a request for the FTC to launch an investigation into Abbvie Inc.’s patent settlements that delayed Humira biosimilar competition in the U.S. until 2023. This week, Abbvie became the face of a new investigation by the Senate Finance Committee over how multinational companies are shifting profits overseas as a way to avoid U.S. taxes.