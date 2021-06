Medtronic halts sales of its HVAD system

Medtronic plc is ceasing global sales and distribution of its Heartware ventricular assist device (HVAD) due to safety concerns. The news sent Medtronic shares down about 1% in early morning trading. The Dublin-based company said it made the decision to stop selling the HVAD left ventricular assist device after clinical comparisons found a higher frequency of neurological adverse events, including stroke and mortality, with its heart pump device vs. other circulatory support systems.