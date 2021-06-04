Synchron gathers series B $40M for minimally invasive implantable brain computer interface

Synchron Inc. landed $40 million in new funding through a series B fundraising round led by Khosla Ventures. This round brings the total amount raised by the company to $59 million since its founding in 2016. Other participants in the round included Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group, General Advance, Subversive Capital, and Re.mind Capital as well as Arani Bose and Thomas Reardon. Returning investors included Neurotechnology Investors, Metis Innovative, and the University of Melbourne.