Sanofi eyeing adjuvant market as it advances oral SERD candidate in breast cancer

Sanofi SA is hoping an oral successor to Astrazeneca plc’s Faslodex (fulvestrant) could be a significant moneyspinner as it seeks to re-establish itself as a major player in oncology – and is pushing ahead with clinical trials to get it to market ahead of rivals. The Paris-based pharma has announced it is to start a new phase III trial of its second-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) drug, amcenestrant, targeting high-risk patients with early breast cancer who need adjuvant drugs to suppress formation of secondary tumors after surgery.