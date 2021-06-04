BioWorld - Friday, June 4, 2021
Sanofi eyeing adjuvant market as it advances oral SERD candidate in breast cancer

June 4, 2021
By Richard Staines
Sanofi SA is hoping an oral successor to Astrazeneca plc’s Faslodex (fulvestrant) could be a significant moneyspinner as it seeks to re-establish itself as a major player in oncology – and is pushing ahead with clinical trials to get it to market ahead of rivals. The Paris-based pharma has announced it is to start a new phase III trial of its second-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) drug, amcenestrant, targeting high-risk patients with early breast cancer who need adjuvant drugs to suppress formation of secondary tumors after surgery.
