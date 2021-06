GI mojo strong as Redhill soldiers forth; PAMORA’s aura brightens

In February 2020, when Redhill Biopharma Ltd. acquired the peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) Movantik (naloxegol) from Astrazeneca plc, new prescriptions were dropping. But that picture has turned around after about nine months of promotion, with strong reimbursement trends for the product, and Redhill may have positioned itself to become a leader in the gastrointestinal (GI) space.