ASCO 2021: Merus reports ‘important and clinically meaningful’ responses to zenocutuzumab in NRG1+ cancers

DUBLIN – The latest update from Merus NV’s phase I/II trial of zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128) – and its early access program – in patients with solid tumors harboring an NRG1-fusion offered a slight improvement on the data disclosed in an abstract released last month, in the run-up to the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting.