Intocare bags $15.7M in series D to double down on its e-stapling solutions

Suzhou-based Intocare Medical Technology Co. Ltd. raised up to ¥100 million (US$15.66 million) in a series D funding round led by Qiming Venture Partners. Oriza Holdings, Oriza FOFs and Yuanbio Venture Capital also participated in the round. The company said the proceeds would be used for product R&D, clinical research, marketing promotion, and the launch of new offices and production sites.