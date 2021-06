FDA issues clinical hold on Ortho's IND application for Ortho-R clinical trial

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. received a clinical hold letter from the FDA in connection with its investigational new drug (IND) application to begin a phase I/II trial for Ortho-R. The FDA asked for additional information on chemistry, manufacturing and control for the drug/biologic combination that the company is evaluating as an adjunct to rotator cuff repair surgery.