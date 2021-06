ASCO 2021

Grail reports positive study results on early detection of 50 cancers assay

Grail Inc. reported on June 4 the first results of its Pathfinder study evaluating its assay for the early detection of 50 cancers, showing a positive predictive value of 44.6%. With a total of 6,629 study participants across more than 140 clinical study sites, the blood test is supported by what the health care company believes to be the “largest clinical study program in genomic medicine.”