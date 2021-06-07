The FDA’s accelerated approval of Biogen Inc.’s aducanumab under the brand name Aduhelm brings the first new therapy for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) to reach the market since 2003, and seems to validate – in regulatory quarters, anyway, where it counts most – the often-argued beta-amyloid hypothesis. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the agency’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement that regulators were “well aware of the attention surrounding this approval,” but found that the benefits outweigh the risks of the amyloid-beta binder. Mizuho analyst Salim Syed said in an alert to investors that Aduhelm’s label “reads pretty clean for what has been a controversial story thus far,” with “some language on [magnetic resonance imaging], but that's about it from our first glance.” Biogen shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) were temporarily halted ahead of the FDA’s decision before briefly leaping 60% higher in early afternoon trading. Company officials slated a conference call related to the approval for Tuesday morning.

Novo to launch weekly weight loss injection Wegovy at same price as daily shot

Novo Nordisk A/S will this month launch its weekly weight loss GLP-1 injection Wegovy (semaglutide) at the same monthly cost as its older daily shot Saxenda, following FDA approval in overweight and obese adults.

Holds on four Bluebird studies are released by the FDA

The FDA has lifted clinical holds on four studies from Bluebird Bio Inc. Two concern phase I/II and phase III studies of the gene therapy Lentiglobin (BB-1111) in treating sickle cell disease (SCD). The remaining two are phase III studies of betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy, which share a vector with Lentiglobin, for treating transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Bluebird said it wants to resume all study activities as soon as possible. Unlike the dramatic 38% drop in Cambridge, Mass.-based Bluebird’s stock (NASDAQ:BLUE) in February when the company said it suspended the SCD studies, shares were relatively unruffled with a mild 2.5% rise at midday.

China to widen use of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged three and above

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.'s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, has been approved by Chinese regulators for emergency use in children aged between three and 17, the company’s CEO Yin Weidong told Chinese state media on June 4. Sinovac briefly unveiled phase I/II data in this age group back in April. Chinese state media, China Central Television, said it confirmed the news with an expert from China’s State Council, though an official announcement has yet to be made. Sinovac did not immediately respond to BioWorld’s query to confirm the news.

Iksuda advancing lead ADC to the clinic with $47M series A financing

Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. sealed its transition from technology licensing company to antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development specialist, closing a $47 million series A to move the lead program, IKS-03, into the clinic. The funding also enables the company to take three other programs to IND filing and to further expand its portfolio of payload and linker technologies.

EC’s WTO proposal stops short of broad waiver

The European Commission (EC) presented its “third alternative” to providing global access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments just ahead of the June 8 meeting of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Council for Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). Rather than a broad waiver that would give away all intellectual property related to COVID-19 products, as supported by many WTO members, the EC is calling for using the compulsory licensing provision already included under TRIPS, as well as limiting export restrictions and expanding vaccine production.

Scohia secures entry into China market with Huadong agreement

Scohia Pharma Inc. has secured an agreement with Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd enabling the former to tap the greater China market for SCO-094, its GLP-1R and GIPR dual agonist. The agreement sees Fujisawa, Japan-based Schohia partner with Huadong subsidiary Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture and commercialize SCO-094 for treating diabetes, obesity and other metabolic diseases. The partnership covers 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region including China, South Korea and Australia, but excludes Japan.

