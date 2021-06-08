China widens use of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 3 and older

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.'s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, has been approved by Chinese regulators for emergency use in children aged between 3 and 17, the company’s CEO Yin Weidong told Chinese state media on June 4. Sinovac briefly unveiled phase I/II data in the age group back in April. Chinese state media, China Central Television, said it confirmed the news with an expert from China’s State Council, though an official announcement has yet to be made. Sinovac did not immediately respond to BioWorld’s query to confirm the news.