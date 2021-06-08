Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology rule not dead

The decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to suspend the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule a second time was controversial, but CMS’s Tamara Syrek Jensen vowed that the agency has made no final decision. Jensen acknowledged that the agency has not foreclosed a full-blown rescission of the MCIT proposal, a not-implausible outcome given the prospect that legislation in the works in the House Energy and Commerce Committee could render the rule moot.