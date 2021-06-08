During a conference call with Biogen Inc. officials on the approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab) in Alzheimer’s disease, pricing of the product at $56,000 per year was a repeated topic. The company said it plans to start shipping Aduhelm in two weeks and has more than 900 sites ready to begin treating patients. Shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) were moderating somewhat to trade midday at $379.64, after closing Monday at $395.85.

Aelis Farma pockets $30M up front in cannabis use disorder deal with Indivior

DUBLIN – Aelis Farma SAS is banking $30 million up front from a strategic collaboration and option license deal with Indivior plc involving AEF-0117, its candidate drug for treating cannabis-related disorders, including addiction and psychosis. It could receive another $100 million, should Invidior trigger the option on completion of a phase IIb trial in the U.S. Aelis could also receive additional development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as percentage sales royalties in the mid-teens. Invidior would fund phase III development, as well as future regulatory, commercialization and manufacturing costs.

Dermavant tees up US launch of dermatology cream with $200M financing

Dermavant Sciences reported a $200 million financing deal to clear the way for a potential U.S. launch of its dermatology cream tapinarof, covering a potential milestone payment to Glaxosmithkline plc following a filing in severe psoriasis. The deal involves selling a capped single-digit percentage revenue interest in net sales of tapinarof to three investors – Marathon Asset Management, Novaquest Capital Management and an unnamed institutional investor in Boston.

Hookipa’s phase I/II HPV study data fails to impress the market

Data presented to the American Society of Clinical Oncology and taken from Hookipa Pharma Inc.’s ongoing phase I/II study for treating advanced human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers underwhelmed investors as the stock (NASDAQ:HOOK) was sagging 16% at midday. The Vienna and New York-based company reported an 18% overall response rate and median progression-free survival of 3.45 months in heavily pretreated head and neck cancer patients receiving its HB-201 monotherapy. Hookipa framed the data as being notable due to a heavily pretreated population and a historical lack of clinical response of active immunization therapies as monotherapies. HB-201 was engineered with Hookipa’s replicating arenaviral vector platform.

Infantile Parkinson’s can give clues to adult kind, but so can LSDs

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases, and the role of α-synuclein accumulation and the subsequent death of dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain have long been recognized as key steps in the disease. Progress in understanding genetic risk factors, meanwhile, has uncovered multiple genetic risk factors. Even though aging is the single biggest risk factor for PD, there are versions of the disorder that affect children.

US takes steps to bring drug production home

In a bid to bring more drug manufacturing back to the U.S. and to ensure an adequate supply of essential medicines, even in public health emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is forming a public-private consortium on advanced manufacturing and the onshoring of domestic production. The HHS also committed to invest about $60 million to develop platform technologies to increase the domestic manufacturing capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients. The actions come in response to a Biden administration review of critical supply chain issues and its recommendations for strengthening the country’s biopharma supply chain so it isn’t so dependent on other countries.

Also in the news

