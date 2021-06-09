Micurx wins China approval for antibacterial contezolid

Micurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has won marketing approval from China's NMPA for its lead antibacterial, contezolid, for treating adults with complicated skin and soft tissue infection (cSSTI), marking the first NDA for the Shanghai drugmaker. Set to be marketed as Youxitai in China, Micurx discovered the new-generation oral oxazolidinone antibiotic, developing it over 12 years. It’s designed to treat multidrug-resistant gram-positive bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci.