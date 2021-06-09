Chinese/Israeli fund to raise $313M with an eye toward global clinical trials

The Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-industry Investment Fund (GIBF) has raised more than half of its proposed ¥2 billion (US$313 million) round. “The second fund, GIBF2, will focus on Israeli and European biotechnology companies, which are developing innovative drugs and are in phase II to III clinical trials,” Avner Lushi, the CEO and co-founder of the GIBF, told BioWorld. The Chinese RMB fund is managed by The Guangzhou Elim Biotech Industry Venture Capital Management Company, which is controlled by a group of prominent Israeli professionals.