Breathonix gains provisional approval for COVID-19 breathalyzer test in Singapore

HONG KONG – Singapore authorities have given provisional approval for a locally developed breath test for COVID-19. The test is developed by Breathonix Pte Ltd., a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore through its Graduate Research Innovation Program. The company said its Brefence Go COVID-19 breath test system was the first test of its kind to secure provisional authorization in Singapore.