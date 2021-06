Biocompatibility questions a flashpoint for participation in FDA’s accreditation pilot

The FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) program promises to smooth out the path from development to market access for device makers, but there are a few potential biocompatibility hiccups. Among these is that any customized preparation of a sample for biocompatibility testing would render that product ineligible for the ASCA pilot, but a product containing nanomaterials is also not eligible because of concerns over biocompatibility.