Phase III stakes are always high. But for Merck & Co. Inc., results of a late-stage test of its SARS-CoV-2 antiviral, molnupiravir, stand to determine not just the fate of a desired emergency use authorization (EUA), but also a $1.2 billion purchase agreement with the U.S. government pending the EUA. The RNA polymerase inhibitor, invented at Emory University and developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is being evaluated in a phase III study for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. An earlier study found it unlikely to deliver clinical benefit for hospitalized patients.

Kojin conjures a $60M series A to focus on drug-resistant cancers

Kojin Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., is launching with a $60 million series A to accelerate its ferroptosis-, or iron-dependent cell death-, based discovery platform for hard-to-treat diseases, including drug-resistant cancers. The platform is designed to determine how a cell reacts to its environment and responds to specific drugs. Stuart Schreiber, a Kojin founder, also founded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc., and is a co-founder of the Broad Institute. The funding was led by Polaris Partners, Newpath Partners and Cathay Health, with participation from Leaps by Bayer, Abbvie Inc., Eventide Asset Management, Alexandria, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Binney Street Capital and several family offices.

Remegen wins first China approval for domestic ADC product

Remegen Ltd.’s HER2-targeted disitamab vedotin became the first domestic antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to win marketing approval in China, just three months after the company scored its first NDA approval in China for its lupus drug, Tai’ai (telitacicept). The news sent Remegen’s share price (HKEX:9995) up 12.8% in Hong Kong on June 9.

Byondis eyes U.S. filing for HER2-targeting ADC in advanced breast cancer

Byondis BV is gearing up for a U.S. filing of an antibody-drug conjugate (ADCs) in advanced HER2-positive breast cancer, but CEO Marco Timmers has grand plans to partner up with big pharma and expand into other diseases. The Nijmegen, the Netherlands-based company has just announced top-line results from the phase III TULIP study of [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine in HER2-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cancer. That followed a fast-track development program where the company skipped midstage development and went straight for a larger trial. Timmers told BioWorld that the strategy allows the company to pursue a full approval as soon as the phase III data are ready.

Lifileucel shines at ASCO for Iovance; potential affirmed in melanoma

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s results in advanced melanoma with lifileucel created buzz at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy lifileucel had melanoma readouts from separate phase II and phase I/II experiments. The encouraging data had Wall Street speculating about the compound’s worth earlier in the treatment paradigm, as well as its odds against LAG-3 approaches, also highlighted at ASCO.

Pharmabcine makes plans to test anti-angiogenic antibody against pediatric brain cancer

With Pharmabcine Inc.’s anti-angiogenic antibody, TTAC-0001 (olinvacimab), already in testing against recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, CEO Jin-San Yoo is now giving serious thought to starting trials to test it in children with brain tumors. Plans to begin four additional trials between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 are also underway.

BIO 2020 – BIO 2021: From then to now, industry remains robust as BIO Digital 2021 kicks off

For the second time, the biopharma industry’s largest event will be held virtually as BIO Digital 2021, with pandemic preparedness and infectious diseases a running theme throughout many of the scheduled sessions. Nearly 20 of the education sessions will focus on the effects of the pandemic. Since the BIO conference last year, the biopharma industry has more than doubled its efforts toward developing therapeutics and vaccines to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. On top of that, the number of financing transactions in the industry are up by 38%.

Senate passes bill to give U.S. innovation an edge over China

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is a big step closer to becoming law. The Senate voted 68-32 June 8 to pass the sweeping bipartisan bill intended to give the U.S. an edge over China when it comes to innovation in several key areas, including artificial intelligence and biotechnology. In addition to providing investments in new technologies and developing the U.S. capacity to develop and produce those technologies, the legislative package includes a number of provisions aimed at protecting U.S. innovation from theft by foreign players. The bill now moves to the House, which has taken little action on a companion bill.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Aclaris, Adamis, Adaptive, Alcyone, Antengene, Antlera, Avadel, Biotheryx, Bold, Brii, Caraway, Cel-Sci, Chemiphar, Coordination, Daewoong, Drogsan, Dynacure, Effector, Hummingbird, Incarda, Inovio, Inozyme, Lipac, Lyell, Lyra, Molecular Partners, Nanology, Nascent, Neubase, Neurogastrx, Niimbl, Northway, Novalgen, Novogene, Ocuphire, Olix, Omeros, Pascal, Pfizer, Revolo, Rockwell, Scynexis, Selva, Shoreline, Soligenix, SQZ, Starton, Sumitomo Dainippon, Sunshine, Synaptogenix, Valeo, Vertex, Viacyte, Virios