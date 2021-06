Remegen wins first China approval for domestic ADC product

Remegen Ltd.’s HER2-targeted disitamab vedotin became the first domestic antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to win marketing approval in China, just three months after the company scored its first NDA approval in China for its lupus drug Tai’ai (telitacicept). The news sent Remegen’s share price (HKEX:9995) up 12.8% in Hong Kong on June 9.