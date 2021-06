Medtrace raises $30M to expand its 15O-water platform for heart scans in Europe

Medtrace Pharma A/S raised $30 million in a series B round to ramp its platform for production, infusion and analysis of 15O-water in medical imaging. Swiss-based Swisscanto Invest, along with fund managers ATP and Bankinvest group from Denmark, are the lead investors. “We can now ramp our European and U.S. expansions plans in myocardial perfusion imaging and in other indications in need of perfusion data,” Martin Stenfeldt, CEO and co-founder of Medtrace, told BioWorld.