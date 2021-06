Eyeyon wins CE mark for implant to treat corneal edema

Eyeyon Medical Ltd. has won CE mark approval for its flagship product, Endoart, a synthetic implant that replaces the human endothelium, which the body can’t regenerate. Designed to treat chronic corneal edema, it could help to reduce the long wait times for human donor corneas. Approval was based on a first-in-human trials involving 22 patients who received Endoart implants and were followed for 24 months.