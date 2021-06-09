BioWorld - Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Multiple device types face prospect of class III designation after FDA advisory hearing

June 9, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The FDA’s two-day advisory hearing yielded recommendations for risk designation for a number of product types, such as plunger-like joint manipulators, which received a unanimous endorsement for a class III designation. The advisory panel was split on the risks associated with electro-acupuncture stimulators, which the FDA must now decide whether to classify as a class III device, a move that would force a number of existing devices into clinical trials for an expensive and time-consuming PMA application.
