Multiple device types face prospect of class III designation after FDA advisory hearing

The FDA’s two-day advisory hearing yielded recommendations for risk designation for a number of product types, such as plunger-like joint manipulators, which received a unanimous endorsement for a class III designation. The advisory panel was split on the risks associated with electro-acupuncture stimulators, which the FDA must now decide whether to classify as a class III device, a move that would force a number of existing devices into clinical trials for an expensive and time-consuming PMA application.