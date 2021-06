FDA clearance gives Cymedica a leg up on osteoarthritis knee pain

Cymedica Orthopedics Inc. received FDA clearance for its Intellihab system to reduce pain associated with osteoarthritis in the knee. The system uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation to strengthen muscles supporting the knee without requiring typical exercises such as squats that could increase pain and further degrade the joint. Intellihab includes a knee brace that emits the pulses and a smartphone app patients use to track and manage the therapy.