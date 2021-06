FDA approval of aducanumab paves way for Alzheimer’s blood tests

Developers of blood tests for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are poised to see a spike in demand, following the FDA’s accelerated approval on Tuesday of Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen Inc.’s AD drug treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab). The FDA’s decision paves the way for AD assays to move beyond aiding in drug development toward addressing ongoing issues with undiagnosed cases.