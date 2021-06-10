Flagship Pioneering, the serial biotech-founding investor that created RNA trailblazer Moderna Inc., is putting its money behind Senda Biosciences Inc. and a technology that aims create medicines by changing the way the body interacts with organisms such as plants and microbes. Senda announced the closing of a $98 million series B funding round, after completing a $55 million extension that brings total funding raised so far to $143 million.

Bright Peak closes $107M series B round as engineered cytokine space heats up

Bright Peak Therapeutics Inc. closed a $107 million series B round to progress a pipeline of engineered cytokines, which are produced using a chemical synthesis method instead of classical recombinant protein production approaches. The San Diego-based company, a graduate of Versant Ventures’ Ridgeline Therapeutics incubator in Basel, Switzerland, is one of growing clutch of early stage firms jockeying for position in what is becoming an increasingly crowded space.

Verona gets $40M up front in cash, stock on Chinese COPD deal

DUBLIN – Verona Pharma plc is adding $25 million cash to its balance sheet, as well as $15 million worth of stock in Nuance Biotech Co. Ltd. through a deal giving Nuance greater China rights to ensifentrine, Verona's investigational maintenance therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). Nuance will take on all development, regulatory and commercial costs for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Verona, which could earn up to $179 million more in milestones tied to the deal, could also receive tiered double-digit royalties on product sales.

BMS CAR T outperforms stem cell transplant in lymphoma, in patient group competitors can’t yet reach

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has released top-line phase III results from its CAR T therapy Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) that could support its use earlier in patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), outperforming standard stem cell transplant therapy. Though no new safety signals emerged, as with other CAR Ts, patients must be constantly monitored for CRS and neurological toxicities, adding to treatment costs beyond the hefty price tags commanded by CAR Ts so far.

Prostate cancers illustrate equity’s prerequisites at ASCO 2021

At the 2021 virtual annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), results of the VISION trial testing the addition of Novartis AG’s radiopharmaceutical Lutetium-177-PSMA-617 (Lutetium-PSMA) to individualized standard-of-care regimens in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer improved both overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival. That conclusion, though, was statistically significant only for patients of European ancestry, who were overrepresented in the trial despite being less likely than African Americans to have prostate cancer.

Onchilles looks for cancer’s Achilles heel with a $7M series A

Onchilles Pharma Inc. raised a $7 million series A round to develop therapeutics for activating an innate immune system pathway leading to universal anticancer activity independent of genetic mutation. The San Diego-based company’s approach is to select cancer cell types needing killing and ignore non-cancer cells by releasing neutrophile elastase from human neutrophils. Company research said the culmination is cancer cell apoptosis at the initial tumor site along with increases of adaptive immunity that target distant metastases. Lyzz Capital, of Shanghai and San Diego, is backing the financing, which includes $500,000 from the University of Chicago’s Startup Investment Fund.

Public perception of user fees and accelerated reviews amplifies pressure on FDA

Of all the controversies surrounding the FDA, the agency’s reliance on user fees and its use of accelerated review of therapies might be the most consistent sources of public angst regarding the agency’s activities. Colleen Klasmeier, a partner at the D.C. office of Sidley Austin LLP, told BioWorld that while she is not particularly concerned about regulatory capture stemming from FDA reliance on user fees, it may be appropriate to ask whether the drug premarket review process leaves FDA staff with more confidence in a new drug application than the data would seem to suggest.

Pediatric vaccine risk-benefit comes down to the one or the many

The good of the many versus the good of the individual is the age-old question facing the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Products Advisory Committee June 10 as it considers the risk-benefit issues of COVID-19 vaccines in children. Panelist Cody Meissner, director of pediatric infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center, said while he believes a vaccine is needed for children, he wants to know that the safety of the vaccine is greater than the risk of hospitalization for people younger than 18. Currently, only four in 1 million children in the U.S. have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and that number is dropping. Hannah Kirking, an epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, responded that the risk on both the individual and population levels must be considered if schools and daycares are to reopen.

Zelgen wins China approval for HCC therapy Zepsun

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has won NMPA approval for its class I new drug Zepsun (donafenib tosylate) for the treatment of patients in China with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received systemic treatment. The small-molecule drug, independently developed by Zelgen, is a multitarget kinase inhibitor.

Also in the news

