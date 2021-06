Flagship's platform tech firm Senda raises $98M to explore intersystems biology

Flagship Pioneering Inc., the serial biotech-founding investor that created RNA trailblazer Moderna Inc., is putting its money behind Senda Biosciences Inc. and a technology that aims create medicines by changing the way the body interacts with organisms such as plants and microbes. Senda has just announced the closing of a $98 million series B funding round, after completing a $55 million extension that brings total funding raised so far to $143 million.