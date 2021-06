Verona gets $40M up front in cash, stock on Chinese COPD deal

DUBLIN – Verona Pharma plc is adding $25 million cash to its balance sheet, as well as $15 million worth of stock in Nuance Biotech Co. Ltd., and could earn up to $179 million more in milestones linked to the development in the greater China region of ensifentrine, its candidate maintenance therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).