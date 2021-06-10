BioWorld - Thursday, June 10, 2021
VRPAC tries to balance the one vs. the many

June 10, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
The good of the many versus the good of the individual is the age-old question that faced the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Products Advisory Committee (VRPAC) June 10 as it considered the risk-benefit issues of COVID-19 vaccines in children. Panelist Cody Meissner, director of pediatric infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center, said while he believes a vaccine is needed for children, he wants to know that the safety of the vaccine is greater than the risk of hospitalization for people younger than 18.
