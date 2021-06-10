VRPAC tries to balance the one vs. the many

The good of the many versus the good of the individual is the age-old question that faced the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Products Advisory Committee (VRPAC) June 10 as it considered the risk-benefit issues of COVID-19 vaccines in children. Panelist Cody Meissner, director of pediatric infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center, said while he believes a vaccine is needed for children, he wants to know that the safety of the vaccine is greater than the risk of hospitalization for people younger than 18.