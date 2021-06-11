The FDA authorized two batches of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from the troubled Emergent Biosolutions Inc. manufacturing facility in Baltimore to be made available under emergency use authorization (EUA) while determining that several other batches were unsuitable for use. The FDA would not confirm the number of unsuitable batches. The newly authorized batches, however, can be used in the U.S. or exported elsewhere. The agency also said more batches are being reviewed but would not say exactly how many or how many doses are in each batch. Concerns about the plant were raised in April when Emergent stopped drug substance production after identifying a single 15 million-dose batch of the drug substance for J&J’s vaccine that had been contaminated with ingredients from Astrazeneca plc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Novan shares leap as late-stage molluscum data fuel NDA plans

New phase III data on Novan Inc.'s molluscum contagiosum candidate showed it cleared all lesions associated with the highly contagious viral skin infection in 32.4% of trial participants who received it vs. 19.7% provided a placebo. Paired with what company President and CEO Paula Brown Stafford called "strong safety," the result gives the company's team confidence as it moves toward an NDA submission for the topical antiviral, SB-206, she said. Novan shares (NASDAQ:NOVN) climbed 66% by midday on enthusiasm for the program's prospects. No molluscum therapies are yet FDA-approved, but competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s entrant, VP-102, has a PDUFA date of Sept. 23.

Vertex goes back to drawing board after axing another phase II drug

It’s back to the drawing broad for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its efforts to develop treatments for the rare disease alpha-1-antritrypsin deficiency (AATD), after its VX-864 produced disappointing results in a phase II trial. The trial met its primary goal of a statistically significant increase from baseline in plasma functional of Alpha-1 antitrypsin. But, although Vertex said the results provided proof of mechanism, the Boston-based firm said the drug is unlikely to provide substantial clinical benefit. The company won’t be taking VX-864 into phase III and will instead work on new small-molecule correctors for AATD, the first of which is scheduled to enter the clinic next year.

Genhouse raises $31M+ in series A to advance SHP2 and KRAS programs

Genhouse Bio Co. Ltd. closed a series A financing round to raise more than ¥200 million (US$31 million) to support phase I studies of KRAS inhibitor GH-35 and SHP2 inhibitor GH-21 in China. The startup expects to enroll patients for the two compounds in the second half of this year, its CEO Wang Kuifeng told BioWorld in an exclusive interview.

Sanofi plots H2 refile for CAD drug sutimlimab after announcing further phase III data

Sanofi SA has announced new pivotal data that will form the basis of a refiling of rare disease drug sutimlimab for people with cold agglutinin disease (CAD). Paris-based Sanofi saw sutimlimab rejected by the FDA late last fall because of issues with a manufacturing facility run by a contractor. The company is planning to refile the complement component 1s (C1s) inhibitor in the second half of this year and, in the meantime, has released a second tranche of pivotal data at this week’s European Hematology Association Congress 2021.

Having to explain itself makes for better AI decisions

Researchers at the University of Washington reported in the May 31, 2021, issue of Nature Medicine that artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms meant to recognize COVID-19 infections based on chest X-rays picked up on confounders, selecting “shortcuts” such as patient age or positioning in the X-ray as a basis for their predictions. By using the principles of Explainable AI, the authors were able to identify those shortcuts. Although the paper has immediate implications for how to develop software that can be used clinically to diagnose COVID-19, “it’s not simply about warning COVID researchers,” senior author Su-In Lee told BioWorld. “To us, the authors, it’s one of the first steps towards methodology development for probing whether the AI is doing the right thing.”

Eosinophilic research bustles; conditions more common than suspected?

Allakos Inc. rolled out findings from a prospective study that made the case for broader prevalence than previously believed of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis. The Redwood City, Calif.-based firm is targeting the conditions with lirentelimab (AK-002). Plenty of other players are busy in eosinophilic disorders, too.

Takeda shares findings from phase III study for post-op antiviral treatment maribavir

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said findings from its phase III Solstice study testing oral antiviral TAK-620 (maribavir) in treating solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients with refractory, with or without resistance cytomegalovirus (R/R CMV) infections, showed twice the rate of confirmed CMV viremia clearance compared to other conventional therapies. The Osaka, Japan-based company recently presented the results from the latest phase of the Solstice study testing maribavir in a subgroup of heart, lung and kidney SOT recipients with R/R CMV infections at the American Transplant Congress 2021 Virtual Connect earlier this month.

Nanology aims to tackle hypoxic cancer tumors with nano-scale drug delivery tech

TORONTO - Nanology Labs Inc. has raised CA$3 million (US$2.49 million) in seed funding to advance development of a polymer-lipid platform that transports nanoparticles into human cells where they “reprogram” hypoxic or oxygen-deprived cancer tumors. According to Nanology Labs CEO and co-founder Mohammad Ali Amini, the system boosts immunogenic cell health to make it easier for solid tumors to be destroyed by radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Also in the news

