Novan shares leap as late-stage molluscum data fuel NDA plans

New phase III data on Novan Inc.'s molluscum contagiosum candidate showed it cleared all lesions associated with the highly contagious viral skin infection in 32.4% of trial participants who received it vs. 19.7% provided a placebo. Paired with what company President and CEO Paula Brown Stafford called "strong safety," the result gives the company's team confidence as it moves toward an NDA submission for the topical antiviral, SB-206, she said.