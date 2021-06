Genhouse raises $31M+ in series A to advance SHP2 and KRAS programs

Genhouse Bio Co. Ltd. closed a series A financing round to raise more than ¥200 million (US$31 million) to support phase I studies of KRAS inhibitor GH-35 and SHP2 inhibitor GH-21 in China. The startup expects to enroll patients in trials testing the two compounds in the second half of this year, CEO Wang Kuifeng told BioWorld in an exclusive interview.