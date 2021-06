Unequal opportunities in EoE as multiple players vie for position

Data from a prospective study rolled out by Allakos Inc. last month at the Digestive Disease Week meeting made the case for broader prevalence than previously believed of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis – and the Redwood City, Calif.-based firm may have just the drug for the conditions in lirentelimab (AK-002).