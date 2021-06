10x Genomics’ Visium assay brings whole transcriptome into view

10x Genomics Inc. began distribution of its new Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE (formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded) assay in the U.S., giving researchers access to whole transcriptome spatial gene expression across entire FFPE tissue samples. The assay allows researchers to overcome the challenges in transcriptome analysis created by FFPE processing.