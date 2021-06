In a more than $2B deal, Iteos brings GSK a third antibody that targets checkpoints

Iteos Therapeutics Inc. and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) are sharing costs for global development of the anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody EOS-448 and plan to split the U.S. profits in a deal that brings Iteos an up-front payment of $625 million plus up to $1.45 billion in potential milestone payments.