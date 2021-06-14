Novavax Inc. reported an overall efficacy rate of 90.4% in a phase III trial of its COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, which it conducted in the U.S. and Mexico. The vaccine provided 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 100% protection against variants of SARS-CoV-2 deemed not to be of concern or interest. Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax is on track to file for approval during the third quarter. By the end of that period, it aims to ramp up production to a monthly run rate of 100 million doses and it aims to scale this to a monthly run rate of 150 million doses by the end of the fourth quarter.

In a more than $2B deal, Iteos brings GSK a third antibody that targets checkpoints

Iteos Therapeutics Inc. and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) are sharing costs for global development of the anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody EOS-448 and plan to split the U.S. profits in a deal that brings Iteos an up-front payment of $625 million plus up to $1.45 billion in potential milestone payments. GSK would get the exclusive commercialization license outside the U.S. Iteos also would receive tiered royalty payments. GSK now claims to have access to antibodies targeting TIGIT, CD96 and PVRIG, the three known CD226 checkpoints. Iteos, of Cambridge, Mass., and Gosselies, Belgium, saw its stock (NASDAQ:ITOS) price glide 38% higher at midday to about $27.50 per share.

Celltrion COVID-19 therapy significantly lowers patient risks in phase III study

New phase III data on Celltrion Inc.'s COVID-19 therapy, regdanvimab, showed it reduced the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalization or death by 72% vs. placebo for patients at high-risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, and by 70% for all patients. The top-line results, meeting both the primary and key secondary endpoints of the study, built on earlier data that helped the Incheon, South Korea company land its first conditional approval for the monoclonal antibody from Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in February and a positive opinion from the EMA's CHMP in March. Company shares (KRX:068270) rose 5.8% to ₩281,000 (US$251.39) on Monday.

Aduhelm new bull’s eye in U.S. drug pricing debate

Biogen Inc.’s pricing of its newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) has made it the latest bull’s eye for lawmakers and advocacy groups targeting U.S. drug prices. In opening a June 10 Senate Finance Committee hearing on the 2022 Health and Human Services’ budget, Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) held Aduhelm’s pricing up as an example of why Congress must give Medicare the authority to negotiate drug prices. Meanwhile, advocacy groups that welcomed the drug’s controversial approval are calling on Biogen to lower the $56,000 a year list price. “This price is simply unacceptable,” the Alzheimer’s Association said June 12. “For many, this price will pose an insurmountable barrier to access, it complicates and jeopardizes sustainable access to this treatment, and may further deepen issues of health equity.”

Phase Ib results with CCR4 blocker in AD send Rapt stock skyrocketing

Shares of Rapt Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) were trading midday at $38.89, up $20.32, or 109%, on word of phase Ib data with small-molecule RPT-193 monotherapy in atopic dermatitis (AD). Testing 31 patients with moderate to severe AD over a four-week period, the study found that RPT-193 gained a 36.3% improvement from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index score, compared to 17.0% in the placebo group. In the two weeks after treatment ended, the RPT-193 group showed continued improvement and further separation from placebo, with a 53.2% score improvement at the six-week time point vs. 9.6% in the placebo group. RPT-193 is designed to inhibit the migration of Th2 cells into inflamed tissues by blocking CCR4, a receptor highly expressed on Th2 cells.

J&J says oral combination outperforms standard care in phase III CLL trial

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Cilag Ltd. pharma unit has phase III data from its project combining the oral blood cancer drug Imbruvica (ibrutinib) with its blockbuster rival Venclexta (venetoclax) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), which could give it an edge over competitors in the space. Data from the GLOW trial presented as a late-breaking abstract at the European Hematology Association showed the combination outperformed standard care in previously untreated patients.

Investors pour cash into engineered cytokines as multiple prospects line runway

A pair of sizeable series B rounds by engineered-cytokine players – on the same day and in almost the same amount – proved the space hot. Synthekine Inc. pulled down $107.5 million and Bright Peak Therapeutics Inc. banked $107 million. Technologies differ but a veritable army of would-be competitors crowd the zone.

