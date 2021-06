Celltrion COVID-19 therapy significantly lowers patient risks in phase III study

New phase III data on Celltrion Inc.'s COVID-19 therapy, regdanvimab, showed it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death related to the disease for high-risk patients to 3.1% vs. 11.1% for placebo by day 28 of the study. The treatment also proved beneficial to participants across all risk categories, reducing their risk of hospitalization or death to 2.4% vs. 8% for placebo at the same time point.