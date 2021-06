Aduhelm new bull’s eye in U.S. drug pricing debate

Biogen Inc.’s pricing of its newly approved Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), has made it the latest bull’s eye for lawmakers and advocacy groups targeting U.S. drug prices, especially given the controversy surrounding the drug’s approval, which has resulted in the resignation of three of the 11 members of the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee.