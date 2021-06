Wall Street en-Raptured as oral AD drug makes it look EASI in phase Ib

Rapt Therapeutics Inc. CEO Brian Wong said RPT-193 monotherapy in atopic dermatitis (AD) “looks really promising, but there’s still quite a bit to learn” about the small molecule, designed to inhibit the migration of Th2 cells into inflamed tissues by blocking CCR4. Investors saw enough to push the shares of South San Francisco-based Rapt up 115.5%, or $21.45, to close at $40.02, after trading as high as $41.99 during the day.