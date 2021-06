Space burgeons, investors splurgin’ as Wall Street mulls likely cytokine winners

The hefty $107.5 million series B financing disclosed June 10 by Synthekine Inc. underscored Wall Street’s interest in engineered cytokines, where an army of companies is developing prospects at varying stages – including Bright Peak Therapeutics Inc., which pulled down a series B in almost exactly the same amount as Synthekine, and on the same day.