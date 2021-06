Veracyte’s Decipher Prostate test shows prognostic utility in locally advanced cancer

Veracyte Inc. reported new data showing its Decipher Prostate genomic classifier can help to identify patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who are more likely to benefit from treatment with Erleada (apalutamide) in addition to androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT). The study is the first to demonstrate Decipher Prostate’s prognostic utility in men with locally advanced prostate cancer.