FDA renews plan to align quality management rules with ISO standard

The FDA’s multiyear effort to rewrite the Quality System Regulation (QSR) to align with ISO 13485 could significantly ease the regulatory burden for device makers in multiple markets, but that effort has floundered over the past couple of years. The associated rulemaking is back on the FDA’s agenda, signaling that device makers might soon be able to deploy a single and relatively inexpensive quality management system, which in principle would significantly reduce their compliance costs.