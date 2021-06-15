Neovasc pauses Tiara transfemoral mitral valve program, cuts workforce by 40%

Neovasc Inc. has hit pause on its Tiara transfemoral mitral valve replacement (TF) program and is cutting its workforce by more than 40%, citing the additional time and substantial investment required to develop the program and the associated costs. The changes are expected to extend its cash runway from about 18 months to more than three years. The changes were implemented with about 18 months to remain solvent as part of a series of actions to focus on enhancing current shareholder value and focusing investments on near-term value drivers, namely the Reducer stent and the Tiara transapical mitral valve replacement (TA) system.